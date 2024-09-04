The Air Force warned of an enemy missile at Poltava/Myrhorod
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of an enemy missile heading toward Poltava and Myrhorod. Earlier, a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast was reported.
The Air Force warns that an enemy missile is heading toward Poltava/Myrhorod, UNN reports.
"The missile is headed for Poltava/Myrhorod!" the message reads.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.
