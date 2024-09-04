Dnipropetrovs'k region: it was loud in Novomoskovsk amid ballistic threat

Explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, it was loud in Novomoskovsk, reports UNN.

“It's loud in Novomoskovsk. Details later. Information silence,” Lysak wrote.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.

Residents of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih were urged to take shelter.

One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown