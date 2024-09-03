One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian military strikes over the past day left one dead and ten wounded, the National Police reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, yesterday, September 2, the enemy fired at Nikopol district with various weapons all day, and in the evening they fired rockets at the Dnipro River.

"A man was killed and six other people were injured in a rocket attack on the city of Dnipro," police said.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have eliminated the consequences of an enemy missile attack on the Dnipro River. A fire reportedly broke out at the scene, which rescuers quickly extinguished.

According to the police, the enemy fired on the city of Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones yesterday. "As a result of Russian shelling, four women were wounded: they sustained injuries of varying severity and were provided with the necessary medical care," the police said.

Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities were also under attack by the Russian army. Today, September 3, Russians resumed attacks on the district center. The administrative building was damaged, the police reported.

Civilian killed in Dnipro by enemy rocket attack, six wounded