One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124535 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128909 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211471 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160279 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156925 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144683 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205398 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193249 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105185 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Publications
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 31817 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46493 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153190 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152272 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156250 views
One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown

One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21214 views

Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovs'k region killed 1 person and injured 10. A rocket attack caused a fire in Dnipro, and artillery and drone attacks in Nikopol.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian military strikes over the past day left one dead and ten wounded, the National Police reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, yesterday, September 2, the enemy fired at Nikopol district with various weapons all day, and in the evening they fired rockets at the Dnipro River.

"A man was killed and six other people were injured in a rocket attack on the city of Dnipro," police said.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have eliminated the consequences of an enemy missile attack on the Dnipro River. A fire reportedly broke out at the scene, which rescuers quickly extinguished. 

According to the police, the enemy fired on the city of Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones yesterday. "As a result of Russian shelling, four women were wounded: they sustained injuries of varying severity and were provided with the necessary medical care," the police said.

Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities were also under attack by the Russian army. Today, September 3, Russians resumed attacks on the district center. The administrative building was damaged, the police reported.

Civilian killed in Dnipro by enemy rocket attack, six wounded03.09.24, 07:48 • 24977 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

