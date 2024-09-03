Civilian killed in Dnipro by enemy rocket attack, six wounded

In Dnipro, a terrorist attack killed one civilian and wounded six others. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNNreports.

Details

A 51-year-old man was killed in a rocket attack on Dnipro. Six people were injured, including one 37-year-old man who remains in hospital, while others are recovering at home.

The attack caused significant damage: 3 cars were destroyed, 12 others damaged, and the windows of a kindergarten and seven private homes were damaged. One business was also damaged.

The shelling continued in the Nikopol region, where the enemy attacked localities with Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. Infrastructure in Nikopol and Marhanets community was damaged, but no casualties were reported.

This morning, the enemy resumed attacks on the district center, damaging the administrative building. The area is being surveyed.

Occupants shelled residential buildings in Dnipro