Occupants shelled residential buildings in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy made another attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to preliminary information, several residential buildings in one of Dnipro's districts were damaged by shelling.
Terrorists attacked residential buildings in Dnipro. This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro.