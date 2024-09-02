Occupants shelled residential buildings in Dnipro

Terrorists attacked residential buildings in Dnipro. This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the enemy launched another attack on the Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to preliminary information, several residential buildings in one of Dnipro's districts were damaged by shelling.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro.

Explosions occurred in Dnipro