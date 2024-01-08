The Air Force reports a missile fired in the direction of Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spotted a missile heading toward Poltava region, and an air alert was issued.
Details
"A missile in the direction of Poltava region!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.
Previously
The Air Force warned of a missile threat to Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
