The Air Force reports a missile fired in the direction of Poltava region

The Ukrainian Air Force reports a missile flying in the direction of Poltava region, and an air alert has been declared in the region, UNN reports.

Details

"A missile in the direction of Poltava region!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.

Previously

The Air Force warned of a missile threat to Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

