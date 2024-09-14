The aggressor attacked Mykolaiv region: attacks on Ochakiv and Kutsurbska community
Enemy troops shelled Mykolaiv region. Artillery strikes on Ochakiv and a Lancet UAV attack on the Kutsurb community were recorded. There were no casualties or injuries.
The aggressor attacked Mykolaiv region several times during the day. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.
Details
According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region
On September 13, at 15:05 and 17:20, terrorist forces fired artillery at the waters of Ochakiv and the Ochakiv community.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
In addition, yesterday at 22:30, the occupiers sent a Lancet UAV at the Kutsurba community. There were no casualties here either.
