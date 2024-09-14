The aggressor attacked Mykolaiv region: attacks on Ochakiv and Kutsurbska community

The aggressor attacked Mykolaiv region several times during the day. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region

On September 13, at 15:05 and 17:20, terrorist forces fired artillery at the waters of Ochakiv and the Ochakiv community.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

In addition, yesterday at 22:30, the occupiers sent a Lancet UAV at the Kutsurba community. There were no casualties here either.

Russian army shells Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities in Mykolaiv region