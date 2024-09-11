Russian army shells Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities in Mykolaiv region

The head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported on enemy shelling in the Mykolaiv region over the past day, as of 07:00 am on September 11, UNN reports .

Details

On September 10, at 11:39 a.m., the enemy shelled the Kutsurub community with artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Also, on September 10, at 12:58, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under hostile artillery fire. There were no casualties.

Information provided by district military administrations.

