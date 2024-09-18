ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111329 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186455 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147485 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149134 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141290 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112267 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181559 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104929 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52248 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37340 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 79724 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54439 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 50895 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208622 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197150 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146982 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150791 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141869 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158445 views
The AFU said the Russian offensive in the Kursk region has been “stopped”

The AFU said the Russian offensive in the Kursk region has been “stopped”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18851 views

The Ukrainian military has said that the Russian counter-offensive in Kursk Region has been halted. Thousands of Russian civilians are being assisted on the territory occupied by the Ukrainians.

Russia's counteroffensive to retake the territory seized by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region has been “stopped”. This was reported by AFP citing a representative of the AFU commandant's office and Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyy, reports UNN.

Earlier this month, Russia said it had recaptured several villages from Ukraine in the Kursk region, where Kiev had taken control of tracts of land since its surprise invasion in early August.

“They tried to attack from the flanks, but they were stopped there,” spokesman Oleksiy Dmitrashkivskyi told AFP.

“The situation has stabilized and everything is under control today, they didn't succeed,” he said.

Dmytraszkiewski also said there were “several thousand” Russian civilians in areas occupied by Ukrainian troops.

“In some settlements there are more than 100 people, more than 200, more than 500,” he said.

russia did not say how many of its civilians remained in Kiev-controlled areas, saying only that about 130,000 had fled.

A Ukrainian military official acknowledged “some minor success” for Moscow.

“The Russians entered one of the settlements. They started fighting for another settlement, but that's all,” he said.

AFP has not been able to verify these claims.

Dmytraszkiewski also said Russian strikes on the area as it tries to retake land have killed “23 civilians” since late August, saying they were “dying along with the Ukrainian military.

He said civilians were “not allowed to leave” because “the situation must be controlled,” but they were allowed to “move around” the neighborhood.

They can “visit each other, eat there, unite somewhere, dig potatoes now, work in the garden,” Dimitrashkivsky said.

The territory held by Ukraine is described as wooded and mostly rural, small settlements.

He said the only way civilians could be allowed to leave russia-controlled territory is if Ukraine and russia “agree through international organizations that deal with these issues to open a green corridor under the supervision of observers.

Kiev this week invited the UN to inspect the situation in its held territory in the Kursk region, a move that drew the ire of Muscovy.

Dmytraszkiewski said food is brought into the area from neighboring Ukrainian Sumy Oblast.

“Sumy regional administration allocates funds for bread on a weekly basis. The military provides water, the administration issues food packages,” he said.

“Nothing works there, no stores, no pharmacies, nothing.

Providing medical care and food to civilians: how the Ukrainian commandant's office in Kursk region works04.09.2024, 21:42 • 35953 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kyivKyiv

