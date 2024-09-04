The Ukrainian military commandant's office ensures compliance with international humanitarian law in the Kursk region, providing comprehensive assistance to local residents, UNN reports with reference to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A significant number of civilians who were left to fend for themselves by the Russian authorities, without any means of subsistence: food, electricity, water and gas, remain on the territory controlled by Ukrainian troops.

From the first days of its establishment, the Ukrainian military commandant's office has been providing comprehensive assistance to local residents," the statement said.

Since most of them are elderly people and children, representatives of civil-military cooperation and medics of the military commandant's office examine patients daily and provide all necessary medical care both in the town of Sudzha and in other villages of Kursk region under the control of Ukrainian units, the Army emphasized.

Also, according to international humanitarian law, the military commandant's office provides civilians with food and drinking water.

"The Russian side has not created any humanitarian corridors and does not provide any assistance to its citizens," the Army summarized.

Recall

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine is not interested in occupying the border regions of Russia, including the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are performing tasks related to ensuring security around Ukraine's borders.