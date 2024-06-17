$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

The 25th recruiting center was opened in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30352 views

The 25th recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Kirovohrad region to facilitate mobilization and systematic selection of defenders in the ongoing war.

The 25th recruiting center was opened in Ukraine

The 25th recruiting center in Ukraine has been opened in Kirovograd region. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

The 25th recruitment center in Ukraine has been launched in Kirovohrad region. The regional center became a participant in the current project of the Ministry of Defense to organize such centers on the basis of ASCs

- Rajkovic wrote.

He noted that this is the third year of a full-scale war with an enemy that has a huge army and does not count losses, because people are expendable for them.

Our fighters have to fight in extremely difficult conditions, when there are few weapons, protection, air defense, and aviation. When quantity must be overcome by quality

- Rajkovic said.

Therefore, according to him, mobilization processes, professional, high-quality information work on motivating to serve in the Armed Forces are extremely necessary and important.

The work of such centers in partnership with the relevant services of the Ministry of Defense and military units should help to establish a systematic selection of defenders, and possibly in the future - professional military personnel

 ," Rajkovic said.

Addendum Addendum

The authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on recruitment, Oleksiy Bezhevets, reported that there will be a recruitment center for the Ukrainian army in each region of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

