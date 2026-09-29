The HACC allowed Tetiana Krupa’s son and husband to participate in the hearing online from abroad

The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed Oleksandr and Volodymyr Krupa — the son and husband of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC — to participate in the next hearing from abroad via videoconference. This became known from the broadcast of the hearing of the HACC, reports UNN.

Details

Oleksandr Krupa’s lawyer, Oleh Kostyniuk, filed a motion for his client to participate in the next court hearing via videoconference. Tetiana Honcharuk, Volodymyr Krupa’s defense lawyer, filed a similar motion.

The court granted the motions and allowed Oleksandr Krupa to join the next hearing online.

Context

On October 4, 2024, MSEC official Tetiana Krupa and her son, head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine office in the Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias. Serious violations totaling more than UAH 34.8 million were discovered in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and a regional council member.

A three-digit bail amount was set for the defendant. After the amount was reduced several times, on September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed Tetiana Krupa’s preventive measure to bail of UAH 20 million. On September 11, it became known that Tetiana Krupa had surrendered her foreign passport and could not leave Khmelnytskyi. Her movements were monitored by the National Police using an electronic bracelet. That same day, bail was posted for the former official.

At the end of October 2025, NABU and SAPO completed the pretrial investigation into the suspicions against Tetiana Krupa. The investigation established that the official had illegally enriched herself by UAH 160 million, involving her husband and son in the scheme.