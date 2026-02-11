Tensions around Iran push oil prices up despite rising US inventories

$43.030.02
February 10, 10:52 PM
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
The situation in Kyiv remains difficult due to low temperatures: energy workers are working around the clockFebruary 10, 07:17 PM • 3026 views
Fragments of Russian UAVs with Starlink: "Flash" revealed detailsFebruary 10, 07:29 PM • 3094 views
The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forcesFebruary 10, 07:47 PM • 4522 views
Ukraine and Moldova plan to open a new border crossing pointFebruary 10, 08:55 PM • 2864 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged houses12:12 AM • 3428 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 22782 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 29175 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 26189 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 42126 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 49812 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Bohodukhiv
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 21872 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 23781 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 23429 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 49185 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 50950 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Spotify

Tensions around Iran push oil prices up despite rising US inventories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Global oil prices are rising due to the escalating geopolitical situation around Iran, which negates the impact of increased US inventories. The US is considering seizing tankers with Iranian oil and deploying an aircraft carrier group.

Tensions around Iran push oil prices up despite rising US inventories
Photo: Bloomberg

Global oil prices have resumed their growth amid the escalating geopolitical situation around Iran, which completely negated the negative impact of data on a significant increase in commercial crude oil inventories in the United States. The market is ignoring signs of a surplus, focusing on the risks of potential supply disruptions from the Middle East if diplomatic negotiations fail. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose above $64 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent is trading at around $69. Traders are actively reacting to reports that the US is considering seizing tankers with Iranian oil and sending an additional aircraft carrier strike group to the region.

Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockade10.02.26, 01:37 • 32087 views

Such measures are seen as preparation for a forceful scenario if negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program reach an impasse.

Market surplus and energy agency reports

At the same time, internal data from the US indicate a significant market oversupply: the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an increase in inventories of 13.4 million barrels last week. This is the largest figure since November 2023. If these figures are confirmed by the official government report, fundamental indicators may begin to put downward pressure on prices.

In the near future, investors are awaiting the monthly OPEC report and analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA). The latter has already warned of a possible significant surplus of raw materials in 2026, as the growth rate of global supply currently outpaces demand. Nevertheless, as long as the geopolitical factor remains dominant, prices will maintain an upward trend.

Oil prices rise due to threats in the Strait of Hormuz and tanker seizures10.02.26, 06:28 • 4578 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
