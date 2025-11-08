Telegram users complain about outages: what are the problems?
Kyiv • UNN
Telegram users have been reporting messenger malfunctions since the evening of November 7. Most often, the problems are related to server connection, voice communication, and application performance.
Users report a malfunction in the Telegram messenger, UNN writes with reference to Downdetector data.
Details
In the Ukrainian segment of Downdetector, failures have been reported since the evening of November 7, with a peak around 11 p.m. the day before, but problems are also being reported today.
Most reports of problems are related to server connection (60%), voice communication (20%), and the application (20%).
