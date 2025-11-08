Telegram users complain about outages: what are the problems?

Users report a malfunction in the Telegram messenger, UNN writes with reference to Downdetector data.

Details

In the Ukrainian segment of Downdetector, failures have been reported since the evening of November 7, with a peak around 11 p.m. the day before, but problems are also being reported today.

Most reports of problems are related to server connection (60%), voice communication (20%), and the application (20%).

Telegram is down: what's happening