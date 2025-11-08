Telegram users complain about outages: what are the problems?

ukenru
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 43782 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 55688 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 58673 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 57444 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 50309 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 24346 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 66020 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39108 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 40869 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regionsNovember 7, 11:29 PM • 13254 views
Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without powerNovember 8, 01:29 AM • 12860 views
US geneticist James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA who was stripped of scientific titles, diesNovember 8, 01:52 AM • 7272 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhoto04:48 AM • 14022 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions05:32 AM • 6140 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 22542 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 43783 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 29222 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 37836 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 49676 views
The Guardian

Telegram users complain about outages: what are the problems?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Telegram users have been reporting messenger malfunctions since the evening of November 7. Most often, the problems are related to server connection, voice communication, and application performance.

Telegram users complain about outages: what are the problems?

Users report a malfunction in the Telegram messenger, UNN writes with reference to Downdetector data.

Details

In the Ukrainian segment of Downdetector, failures have been reported since the evening of November 7, with a peak around 11 p.m. the day before, but problems are also being reported today.

Most reports of problems are related to server connection (60%), voice communication (20%), and the application (20%).

Telegram is down: what's happening31.07.25, 23:24 • 3559 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
Social network