Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 26196 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 44035 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 122658 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 66929 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 72192 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 69512 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 239250 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 276213 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113549 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97692 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Telegram is down: what's happening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

On the evening of July 31, Telegram experienced a global outage, with media practically not loading. 36% of users cannot connect, and 21% cannot send messages.

Telegram is down: what's happening

On the evening of July 31, Telegram experienced a global outage, with media practically not loading. This is evidenced by Downdetector data, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that users in Russia reported difficulties receiving notifications, as well as malfunctions in the mobile application and website. Meanwhile, in countries such as Great Britain, the USA, and Germany, problems with connecting to servers and logging into the messenger were recorded.

The outage also affected a number of regions in Ukraine.

Overall, according to Downdetector, 36 percent of users cannot connect to the messenger, and another 21% cannot send messages.

Recall

On April 1, 2025, users reported outages in Telegram.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels spread fakes about suspicion against the Prime Minister and officials of the Presidential Office - SAPO31.07.25, 12:59 • 2454 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Ukraine