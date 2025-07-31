Telegram is down: what's happening

On the evening of July 31, Telegram experienced a global outage, with media practically not loading. This is evidenced by Downdetector data, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that users in Russia reported difficulties receiving notifications, as well as malfunctions in the mobile application and website. Meanwhile, in countries such as Great Britain, the USA, and Germany, problems with connecting to servers and logging into the messenger were recorded.

The outage also affected a number of regions in Ukraine.

Overall, according to Downdetector, 36 percent of users cannot connect to the messenger, and another 21% cannot send messages.

Recall

On April 1, 2025, users reported outages in Telegram.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels spread fakes about suspicion against the Prime Minister and officials of the Presidential Office - SAPO