Techiia Foundation NGO, founded by Oleg Krot, has undertaken the restoration of the Kyiv Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital after a missile strike.

Kyiv City Children's Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital was damaged as a result of shelling by Russian missiles: the roof in three buildings was damaged, 48 windows were broken, wards and boxes were affected. According to Andriy Derkach, Deputy Medical Director for Pediatric Infectious Pathology of the Kyiv City Children's Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital, the first to respond to the call for help was the NGO "Techiia Foundation" led by Oleg Krot.

I am very grateful to Mr. Oleg for responding to our call and undertaking the restoration of the hospital. This involves the complete restoration of the building's integrity. An additional bonus was several months' supply of medicines so that we could cover our urgent needs. — said Andriy Derkach.

The hospital also plans to open a Mental Health Center on the second floor, which was damaged by the impact. Its restoration and launch were also undertaken by the NGO "Techiia Foundation". Construction work is expected to be completed by mid-to-late October at the latest, so that the institution can fully operate during the winter period.

"For us, this help is critically important. After all, the hospital must work without interruption, especially in autumn and winter, when the number of infectious diseases among children increases. Thanks to the support of the TECHIIA Foundation, we are confident that we will be able to fully restore the institution's work and provide small patients with quality and safe medical care," emphasized Andriy Derkach.

Oleg Krot, philanthropist and co-founder of the NGO "Techiia Foundation"

It is important to add that Oleg Krot constantly helps medical institutions throughout Ukraine, especially children's ones. He oversees the "Eva" Inclusion and Correction Center, which is unique for Ukraine. On September 8, 2025, the 28th free rehabilitation course for children with disabilities and special educational needs started there. The program will last until October 17 and includes rehabilitation in the pool, speech therapy and defectology classes, neuropsychological support, physical therapy, massage, art therapy, and socialization classes. The courses are open to children from military families, internally displaced persons, orphans, children with oncological diagnoses, and those who need repeated rehabilitation.