Techiia Foundation NGO, founded by Oleg Krot, has undertaken the restoration of the Kyiv Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital after a missile strike.

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2520 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12306 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 11413 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 35800 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 32132 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 32836 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 47509 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48219 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44341 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69493 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.6m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 30491 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 26939 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 11864 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 15920 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 13204 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12295 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 13204 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 26940 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 30493 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 35790 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 4066 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 71939 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 34302 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 49826 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 101306 views
Actual
MiG-31
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

Techiia Foundation NGO, founded by Oleg Krot, has undertaken the restoration of the Kyiv Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital after a missile strike.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Techiia Foundation NGO, founded by Oleg Krot, has undertaken the restoration of the Kyiv City Children's Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, which was damaged by a missile attack. The organization will also finance the opening of a Mental Health Center and provide the hospital with medicines.

Techiia Foundation NGO, founded by Oleg Krot, has undertaken the restoration of the Kyiv Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital after a missile strike.

Kyiv City Children's Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital was damaged as a result of shelling by Russian missiles: the roof in three buildings was damaged, 48 windows were broken, wards and boxes were affected. According to Andriy Derkach, Deputy Medical Director for Pediatric Infectious Pathology of the Kyiv City Children's Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital, the first to respond to the call for help was the NGO "Techiia Foundation" led by Oleg Krot.

I am very grateful to Mr. Oleg for responding to our call and undertaking the restoration of the hospital. This involves the complete restoration of the building's integrity. An additional bonus was several months' supply of medicines so that we could cover our urgent needs.

— said Andriy Derkach.

The hospital also plans to open a Mental Health Center on the second floor, which was damaged by the impact. Its restoration and launch were also undertaken by the NGO "Techiia Foundation". Construction work is expected to be completed by mid-to-late October at the latest, so that the institution can fully operate during the winter period.

"For us, this help is critically important. After all, the hospital must work without interruption, especially in autumn and winter, when the number of infectious diseases among children increases. Thanks to the support of the TECHIIA Foundation, we are confident that we will be able to fully restore the institution's work and provide small patients with quality and safe medical care," emphasized Andriy Derkach.

Oleg Krot, philanthropist and co-founder of the NGO
Oleg Krot, philanthropist and co-founder of the NGO "Techiia Foundation"

It is important to add that Oleg Krot constantly helps medical institutions throughout Ukraine, especially children's ones. He oversees the "Eva" Inclusion and Correction Center, which is unique for Ukraine. On September 8, 2025, the 28th free rehabilitation course for children with disabilities and special educational needs started there. The program will last until October 17 and includes rehabilitation in the pool, speech therapy and defectology classes, neuropsychological support, physical therapy, massage, art therapy, and socialization classes. The courses are open to children from military families, internally displaced persons, orphans, children with oncological diagnoses, and those who need repeated rehabilitation.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
charity
Oleg Krot
Ukraine
Kyiv