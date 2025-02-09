Tanker with 130,000 tons of fuel oil sinks in Leningrad region

In the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region sinks tanker Koala, which runs under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, carrying 130,000 tons of fuel oil. Writes UNN with reference to the Russian media.

According to Telegram channel Baza, it is the Koala tanker, which sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.

It had a crew of 24 people on board, four of whom were Russians.

Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad Region, said that the Koala tanker had suffered a man-made incident during engine startup, resulting in damage to the engine room.

The crew managed to leave the vessel and reach the shore after explosions in the engine room, as a result of which the tanker began to fill with water. According to him, the vessel is moored at the berth, the crew has been evacuated, there are no casualties, and there is no threat of oil product spills.

The causes of the accident are currently being determined.

