Syrskyi: more than 1,300 battles have taken place since the beginning of May

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Broadcast
Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

Syrskyi: more than 1,300 battles have taken place since the beginning of May

Kyiv • UNN

Since the beginning of May, there have been more than 1,300 combat clashes with Russian occupiers. Syrskyi thanked the units of the Defense Forces for their professional combat work.

Syrskyi: more than 1,300 battles have taken place since the beginning of May

Since the beginning of May, Ukrainian soldiers have had more than 1,300 combat clashes with Russian occupiers, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of May, there have already been more than 1,300 combat clashes with Russian occupiers. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly defending and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. With each destroyed invader, we are bringing a just peace closer to Ukraine.

- Syrskyi wrote on Telegram.

The Commander-in-Chief expressed his gratitude to "all units of the Defense Forces for their professional combat work". "The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi emphasized and showed combat work.

Hottest areas are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions: map from the General Staff07.05.25, 08:32 • 1652 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
