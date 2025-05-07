Syrskyi: more than 1,300 battles have taken place since the beginning of May
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of May, there have been more than 1,300 combat clashes with Russian occupiers. Syrskyi thanked the units of the Defense Forces for their professional combat work.
Since the beginning of May, Ukrainian soldiers have had more than 1,300 combat clashes with Russian occupiers, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Since the beginning of May, there have already been more than 1,300 combat clashes with Russian occupiers. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly defending and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. With each destroyed invader, we are bringing a just peace closer to Ukraine.
The Commander-in-Chief expressed his gratitude to "all units of the Defense Forces for their professional combat work". "The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi emphasized and showed combat work.
