Swiss pilot sets unique altitude record for electric aircraft

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
11:53 AM • 5896 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 20801 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 69747 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 42631 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 41198 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 38873 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 37754 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 44831 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43860 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41817 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
43%
756mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 11342 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 45112 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 50632 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 23015 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 26611 views
Publications
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 4068 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 69693 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 182437 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 155808 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 144796 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Poland
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 27130 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 38033 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 59620 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 112281 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 128190 views
Actual
The Times
Starlink
YouTube
Fox News
World War II

Swiss pilot sets unique altitude record for electric aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2258 views

Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan raised a solar-powered electric aircraft to a record altitude of 9,521 meters. This achievement demonstrates the potential of emission-free aviation and opens new perspectives for "green" technologies.

Swiss pilot sets unique altitude record for electric aircraft

Pilot Raphaël Domjan from Switzerland raised an electric solar-powered aircraft to a record altitude of 9,521 meters, demonstrating the potential of emission-free aviation. This was reported by AFP News Agency, writes UNN.

Details

A unique achievement in the history of "green" aviation has been recorded in Switzerland. Pilot and innovator Raphaël Domjan raised an electric aircraft, powered exclusively by solar energy, to a record altitude of 9,521 meters. This was reported by his team and AFP.

Preparation for the flight lasted several months and included a thorough check of the aircraft's technical condition and the selection of ideal weather conditions. The successful ascent was the result of a combination of engineering innovations and the experience of the pilot, known for his environmental expeditions.

The 22-meter solar-powered aircraft broke the former record, which had stood for 15 years.

Domjan emphasized that the record has symbolic significance: it proves that electric aircraft can reach heights previously considered achievable only for traditional aviation.

In his opinion, such experiments bring closer the time when emission-free air travel will become a common reality. Experts note that this achievement opens new prospects for the development of ecological technologies in air transport and stimulates further investment in the field of renewable energy.

321 km/h in a second of glory: extreme speeding recorded on a German autobahn08.08.25, 18:20 • 8789 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Switzerland