Swiss pilot sets unique altitude record for electric aircraft

A unique achievement in the history of "green" aviation has been recorded in Switzerland. Pilot and innovator Raphaël Domjan raised an electric aircraft, powered exclusively by solar energy, to a record altitude of 9,521 meters. This was reported by his team and AFP.

Preparation for the flight lasted several months and included a thorough check of the aircraft's technical condition and the selection of ideal weather conditions. The successful ascent was the result of a combination of engineering innovations and the experience of the pilot, known for his environmental expeditions.

The 22-meter solar-powered aircraft broke the former record, which had stood for 15 years.

Domjan emphasized that the record has symbolic significance: it proves that electric aircraft can reach heights previously considered achievable only for traditional aviation.

In his opinion, such experiments bring closer the time when emission-free air travel will become a common reality. Experts note that this achievement opens new prospects for the development of ecological technologies in air transport and stimulates further investment in the field of renewable energy.

