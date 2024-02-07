Sweden closes investigation into explosions on Nord Stream gas pipeline: what is known

Sweden has officially announced the termination of further investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline that occurred in September 2022 at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. This is stated on the website of the Swedish Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

According to the results of the investigation, Swedish jurisdiction does not apply, so the investigation should be closed - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Details

As noted, the main purpose of the investigation was to establish whether Swedish citizens were involved in the incident and whether Swedish territory was used to carry out the explosions, which would pose a risk of harm to the interests or security of Sweden.

Reportedly, law enforcement officials found nothing to indicate the involvement of Sweden or Swedish citizens in the attack, which took place in international waters.

"The investigation was systematic and thorough. Among other things, a large number of ship movements were analyzed to understand what happened. In addition, an extensive examination of the crime scene and several interrogations were conducted in this case. Given the current situation, we can conclude that Swedish jurisdiction cannot be applied," said Prosecutor Mats Jungqvist.

Recall

Swedish and Danish authorities have investigated four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

Denmark claimed that the investigation showed that the leak was caused by powerful explosions.Sweden claimedthat traces of explosives were found on the Nord Stream pipelines.