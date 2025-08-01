$41.710.05
Svyrydenko instructed Marchenko to form a competition commission for the selection of the head of customs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Yulia Svyrydenko instructed Serhiy Marchenko to submit a decision to the government for consideration on the formation of a competition commission for the selection of the head of the State Customs Service. This is intended to ensure a transparent and professional selection.

Svyrydenko instructed Marchenko to form a competition commission for the selection of the head of customs

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko instructed Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to submit for consideration at the next government meeting a decision on the formation of a competition commission for the selection of the head of the State Customs Service. She announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

I held a meeting with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko. I instructed him to submit for consideration at the next government meeting a decision on the formation of a competition commission for the selection of the head of customs. It is important to conduct this selection transparently and professionally. Customs should become a modern service that meets European Union standards and works 100% honestly to replenish the budget.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Addition

In September last year, the Parliament adopted a law on customs reform, which is an important condition for receiving international assistance. The changes include a new procedure for selecting the head, annual audits, and increased salaries for customs service employees.

Among other things, the Cabinet of Ministers, after the law came into force, namely on November 1, 2024, was supposed to form a commission for conducting a competition for the selection of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine within two months.

Rada approves customs reform: what is expected9/17/24, 4:09 PM • 37324 views

Recall

The winner of the competition for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, will undergo a polygraph test.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

