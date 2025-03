Svyrydenko discusses review of Ukrainian economic policy with British Ambassador

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko met with British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris. Their discussion focused on a comprehensive review of Ukraine's economic policy for 2024. Svyrydenko reported this in X, UNN reports.

"It was a pleasure to meet with the British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris. Our discussion today focused on a comprehensive review of Ukraine's economic policy for 2024. Ukraine's main areas of focus include encouraging direct investment, improving defense capabilities, and promoting export opportunities for goods," Svyrydenko wrote.

She said that the discussion centered on the Ukrainian business agreement.

"The agreement signed in the summer of 2023 has brought together many Ukrainian and international companies and provides support to private enterprises that have expressed a strong interest in investing in the Ukrainian landscape. I am grateful to Ambassador Harris for his valuable insights and constructive feedback. The United Kingdom is one of Ukraine's main allies, and we deeply appreciate this continued support," Svyrydenko said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat the United Kingdom guarantees Ukraine's $245 million export finance deal for the purchase of nuclear fuel from producers, including British companies.