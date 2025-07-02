Supreme Court overturned the decision to ban the "Nash Krai" party

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 3597 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11925 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21484 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28605 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41852 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71581 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39987 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45901 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88738 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 19232 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya MatvienkoJuly 2, 07:17 AM • 15679 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50808 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory10:07 AM • 10302 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8609 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 3177 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8670 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88723 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 110662 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 3686 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50877 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 39992 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 102981 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 103713 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Supreme Court overturned the decision to ban the "Nash Krai" party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 311 views

The Supreme Court of Ukraine satisfied the appeal of the "Nash Krai" party, overturning the decision to ban it. The new court ruling came into force and is not subject to appeal, denying the Ministry of Justice's claim.

Supreme Court overturned the decision to ban the "Nash Krai" party

The Supreme Court of Ukraine satisfied the appeal of the political party "Nash Kray" and overturned the previous decision on the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice regarding its ban. The new court ruling came into force and is not subject to appeal. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Supreme Court.

Details

The court ruled to satisfy the appeal of the political party "Nash Kray". Thus, the decision of the Eighth Appellate Administrative Court of June 19, 2024, was overturned. A new court decision was made in the case, according to which the Ministry of Justice's claim was denied. The ruling comes into force from the date of its adoption and is not subject to appeal

- the press service of the Supreme Court informed the UNN correspondent.

The panel of judges also emphasized that the resolution was adopted with a dissenting opinion of two out of five judges: Judge-rapporteur Radyshevska and Judge Kashpur. A "dissenting opinion" means disagreement with the final court decision or its wording.

The full text of the resolution will be compiled and published in the register of court decisions within five days

 - added the press service.

Addition

The party indicated that "on July 1, the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled on the legality of the activities of the 'Nash Kray' party and the illegality of attempts to ban it....Accusations against the party with a demand for its ban due to alleged pro-Russian and anti-state positions were recognized by the court as groundless and illegal."

Recall

On June 19, the Eighth Appellate Administrative Court completed the consideration of case No. 857/6/24, which concerned the ban of the political party "Nash Kray". The panel of judges ruled in favor of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, supporting the demand to terminate the activities of this political force.

According to the resolution, all material and financial resources of the party, including property, funds, and assets of its regional branches, were subject to transfer to state ownership. The impetus for filing the lawsuit was an appeal from the Bobrovytsia City Council, which called "Nash Kray" a political force allegedly involved in collaborationism and betrayal of state interests. The political force filed an appeal.

Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill23.06.25, 16:36 • 218929 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9