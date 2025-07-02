Supreme Court overturned the decision to ban the "Nash Krai" party

The Supreme Court of Ukraine satisfied the appeal of the political party "Nash Kray" and overturned the previous decision on the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice regarding its ban. The new court ruling came into force and is not subject to appeal. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Supreme Court.

Details

The court ruled to satisfy the appeal of the political party "Nash Kray". Thus, the decision of the Eighth Appellate Administrative Court of June 19, 2024, was overturned. A new court decision was made in the case, according to which the Ministry of Justice's claim was denied. The ruling comes into force from the date of its adoption and is not subject to appeal - the press service of the Supreme Court informed the UNN correspondent.

The panel of judges also emphasized that the resolution was adopted with a dissenting opinion of two out of five judges: Judge-rapporteur Radyshevska and Judge Kashpur. A "dissenting opinion" means disagreement with the final court decision or its wording.

The full text of the resolution will be compiled and published in the register of court decisions within five days - added the press service.

Addition

The party indicated that "on July 1, the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled on the legality of the activities of the 'Nash Kray' party and the illegality of attempts to ban it....Accusations against the party with a demand for its ban due to alleged pro-Russian and anti-state positions were recognized by the court as groundless and illegal."

Recall

On June 19, the Eighth Appellate Administrative Court completed the consideration of case No. 857/6/24, which concerned the ban of the political party "Nash Kray". The panel of judges ruled in favor of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, supporting the demand to terminate the activities of this political force.

According to the resolution, all material and financial resources of the party, including property, funds, and assets of its regional branches, were subject to transfer to state ownership. The impetus for filing the lawsuit was an appeal from the Bobrovytsia City Council, which called "Nash Kray" a political force allegedly involved in collaborationism and betrayal of state interests. The political force filed an appeal.

