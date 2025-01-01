Supported Russian aggression during minute of silence for fallen Heroes: man on scooter detained

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 78102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156321 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132108 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139408 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137067 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176679 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104647 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114010 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136363 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 135730 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135730 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 68544 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 68544 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 104538 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104538 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 106740 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106740 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195853 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 184944 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184944 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135743 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136372 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144580 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136099 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136099 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153155 views
Supported Russian aggression during minute of silence for fallen Heroes: man on scooter detained

Supported Russian aggression during minute of silence for fallen Heroes: man on scooter detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30316 views

In Chernihiv, a 41-year-old man was detained for shouting pro-Russian slogans during a minute of silence for the fallen Heroes. The offender faces up to three years in prison.

Police detained a man in Chernihiv who shouted words in support of the aggressor country and obscene statements during a minute of silence in memory of the fallen defenders with the participation of local authorities, military and police. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Chernihiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Today at 9 a.m. in Chernihiv, near the memorial stele to the fallen Heroes, a traditional minute of silence was held with the participation of local authorities, military and police. At this time, a man was riding a scooter and shouted words in support of the aggressor country and obscene statements at the audience

- the statement said.

It is noted that law enforcement officers identified the offender and detained him. The offender was a 41-year-old resident of Chernihiv. Police investigators are investigating this fact under Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The detainee faces up to three years in prison.

Recall

On New Year's Eve in the center of Lviv, a fight took place, the police identified the participants, and the issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising