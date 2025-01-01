Supported Russian aggression during minute of silence for fallen Heroes: man on scooter detained

Police detained a man in Chernihiv who shouted words in support of the aggressor country and obscene statements during a minute of silence in memory of the fallen defenders with the participation of local authorities, military and police. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Chernihiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Today at 9 a.m. in Chernihiv, near the memorial stele to the fallen Heroes, a traditional minute of silence was held with the participation of local authorities, military and police. At this time, a man was riding a scooter and shouted words in support of the aggressor country and obscene statements at the audience - the statement said.

It is noted that law enforcement officers identified the offender and detained him. The offender was a 41-year-old resident of Chernihiv. Police investigators are investigating this fact under Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The detainee faces up to three years in prison.

Recall

On New Year's Eve in the center of Lviv, a fight took place, the police identified the participants, and the issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.