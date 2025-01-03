Ukraine and the UK discussed the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on strengthening partnership

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157178 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132566 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139816 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177229 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111820 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104658 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137007 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136455 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71654 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105035 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107240 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157179 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185382 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137015 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144813 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136330 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153352 views
Ukraine and the UK discussed the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on strengthening partnership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38014 views

The fifth round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on a deepening partnership agreement was held. The draft document is at the final stage of approval.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom held the fifth round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on the transition to a stronger and deeper partnership. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

The talks were held in furtherance of the agreements reached by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a telephone conversation on December 23, 2024 .

Approval of the draft document is at the final stage.

We are grateful to the United Kingdom for its leadership in supporting Ukraine. The conclusion of a new fundamental agreement between our countries will be a historic event in our cooperation,

- said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, who headed the Ukrainian team at the talks.

According to him, this once again proves that the UK has been, is and will be a reliable friend and partner of Ukraine.

The delegations of Ukraine and the United Kingdom agreed on the next steps to finalize the text of the agreement.

Recall

In December last year, the United Kingdom announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the supply of critical equipment to strengthen its defense. In particular, Ukraine will receive systems to strengthen its navy, air defense, and anti-drone capabilities.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

