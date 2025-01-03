Ukraine and the UK discussed the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on strengthening partnership

Ukraine and the United Kingdom held the fifth round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on the transition to a stronger and deeper partnership. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

The talks were held in furtherance of the agreements reached by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a telephone conversation on December 23, 2024 .

Approval of the draft document is at the final stage.

We are grateful to the United Kingdom for its leadership in supporting Ukraine. The conclusion of a new fundamental agreement between our countries will be a historic event in our cooperation, - said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, who headed the Ukrainian team at the talks.

According to him, this once again proves that the UK has been, is and will be a reliable friend and partner of Ukraine.

The delegations of Ukraine and the United Kingdom agreed on the next steps to finalize the text of the agreement.



Recall



In December last year, the United Kingdom announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the supply of critical equipment to strengthen its defense. In particular, Ukraine will receive systems to strengthen its navy, air defense, and anti-drone capabilities.