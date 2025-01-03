Ukraine's General Staff: 138 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81762 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132619 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139864 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137389 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104661 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137072 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136527 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71999 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105085 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107289 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157267 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177282 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185416 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136527 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137073 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144831 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136345 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153365 views
Actual
Ukraine's General Staff: 138 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors

Ukraine's General Staff: 138 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31145 views

There were 138 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors. The occupants carried out 5 missile and 45 air strikes, and used 847 kamikaze drones.

There were 138 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Most of them took place on the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on 03.01.2025, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders launched five missile and 45 air strikes, using 10 missiles and 58 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians engaged 847 kamikaze drones and fired about four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Kucherivka, Sinkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, and four more are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 10 times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna over the last day. One battle is currently underway.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day. They were unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector , ten combat engagements were registered near Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky. The enemy dropped two UAVs on Sloviansk.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces seven times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three military clashes are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk sector, militant units have tried 34 times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novooleynivka, Ukrainka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk. Five firefights are still ongoing.

Today, Ukrainian troops neutralized 304 occupants in this sector, 140 of them irreversibly. A tank, an armored personnel carrier, four vehicles and nine enemy UAV control antennas were also destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy is also active - they attacked our positions near Petropavlivka, Sribne, Kurakhove and Shevchenko 11 times, five of the battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders carried out 12 offensives near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Novosilka. All the engagements ended. The enemy dropped seven CABs in the area of Zelenoye Pole, and attacked Novopil with NARs.

In Orikhivsk sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice without success.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks, and 11 more clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes using three guided bombs, and carried out 313 artillery attacks on our troops' positions and settlements,

- the General Staff added.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Zelensky: Russia fired more than 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in three days of the new year03.01.25, 20:13 • 27135 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising