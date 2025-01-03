Ukraine's General Staff: 138 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors

There were 138 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Most of them took place on the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on 03.01.2025, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders launched five missile and 45 air strikes, using 10 missiles and 58 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians engaged 847 kamikaze drones and fired about four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Kucherivka, Sinkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, and four more are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 10 times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna over the last day. One battle is currently underway.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day. They were unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector , ten combat engagements were registered near Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky. The enemy dropped two UAVs on Sloviansk.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces seven times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three military clashes are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk sector, militant units have tried 34 times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novooleynivka, Ukrainka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk. Five firefights are still ongoing.

Today, Ukrainian troops neutralized 304 occupants in this sector, 140 of them irreversibly. A tank, an armored personnel carrier, four vehicles and nine enemy UAV control antennas were also destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy is also active - they attacked our positions near Petropavlivka, Sribne, Kurakhove and Shevchenko 11 times, five of the battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders carried out 12 offensives near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Novosilka. All the engagements ended. The enemy dropped seven CABs in the area of Zelenoye Pole, and attacked Novopil with NARs.

In Orikhivsk sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice without success.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks, and 11 more clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes using three guided bombs, and carried out 313 artillery attacks on our troops' positions and settlements, - the General Staff added.



In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

