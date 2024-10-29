Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is pregnant for the third time
Kyiv • UNN
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 44, is pregnant with her 37-year-old boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The model plans to give birth at home in her Miami mansion, just like her previous children.
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child, which will be the first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, UNN reports citing PEOPLE.
Details
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 44, and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37, are expecting their first child together, which will be Bündchen's third, a source told PEOPLE.
She started dating Valente, who is a jiu-jitsu instructor, in June 2023.
Gisele hopesthat her third child will be born in her Miami mansion, as the model has previously given birth at home to children from her first marriage: 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian, despite doctors' warnings at the time.
It promotes eco-friendly and responsible motherhood.
Recall
Lana Del Rey, the pop star and songwriter who recently married a swamp guide, is not the only celebrity to choose people who are far from the world of wealth and fame as their life partners.