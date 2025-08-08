Sumy suffered a Russian drone attack, which caused smoke to be visible to residents - Military Administration

Sumy was hit by a drone attack by Russian troops, causing residents to see smoke, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched a UAV attack on Sumy, as a result of which Sumy residents could see smoke in the city. As a result of the attack, a non-residential building was damaged, and the roof caught fire. No casualties. - wrote Kryvosheienko.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, the Shostka community in Sumy region came under enemy attack during the night. As a result of three UAV hits, several multi-story buildings, cars, and social infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Sumy, due to the Russian attack, according to the State Emergency Service, citizens' homes, non-residential buildings, cars, and a shop were damaged. 1 person was injured. Rescuers extinguished the fire and inspected the area.