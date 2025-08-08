Sumy suffered a Russian drone attack, which caused smoke to be visible to residents - Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy UAV attack on Sumy, a non-residential building was damaged, and the roof caught fire. There are no casualties.
Sumy was hit by a drone attack by Russian troops, causing residents to see smoke, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy launched a UAV attack on Sumy, as a result of which Sumy residents could see smoke in the city. As a result of the attack, a non-residential building was damaged, and the roof caught fire. No casualties.
Addition
According to the State Emergency Service, the Shostka community in Sumy region came under enemy attack during the night. As a result of three UAV hits, several multi-story buildings, cars, and social infrastructure facilities were damaged.
In Sumy, due to the Russian attack, according to the State Emergency Service, citizens' homes, non-residential buildings, cars, and a shop were damaged. 1 person was injured. Rescuers extinguished the fire and inspected the area.