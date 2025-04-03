Sumy region: two wounded in a day, children's creativity center and bank damaged overnight due to Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight and in the morning, Russians shelled the border areas of Sumy region 35 times. There are wounded in the Krasnopillia and Yunakivka communities, and buildings have been damaged.
Russian troops shelled the Sumy region 35 times at night and in the morning, and carried out 123 strikes over the past day. There are wounded in two communities, buildings were damaged, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the RMA, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 35 shellings of the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 51 explosions were recorded. Khotynska, Yunakivska, Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska communities were shelled.
In the Krasnopil community, as a result of an enemy strike, as indicated, "the building of the "Center for Children and Youth Creativity" and the bank" were damaged.
During the past day, the Russians carried out 123 shellings of the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 228 explosions were recorded. Khotynska, Yunakivska, Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esman, Shalygin communities were shelled.
In the Krasnopil community, as a result of an enemy strike, 1 civilian was wounded. In the Yunakiv community, a civilian was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.
