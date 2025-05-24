Sumy region: the enemy has intensified shelling of two communities, despite the announced evacuation, there are still more than 600 children here

$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 3050 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 22631 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 26197 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 92451 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 94416 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 69592 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 79846 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68693 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53306 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52292 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState
May 24, 02:22 AM • 15970 views

May 24, 02:22 AM • 15970 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo
May 24, 02:43 AM • 20641 views

May 24, 02:43 AM • 20641 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again
07:54 AM • 16489 views

07:54 AM • 16489 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep
08:07 AM • 13291 views

08:07 AM • 13291 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg
08:42 AM • 11628 views

08:42 AM • 11628 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers
08:00 AM • 22631 views

08:00 AM • 22631 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 92451 views
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 92451 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents
May 23, 07:04 AM • 179398 views

May 23, 07:04 AM • 179398 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry
May 22, 02:24 PM • 273211 views

May 22, 02:24 PM • 273211 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years
May 22, 01:44 PM • 353522 views

May 22, 01:44 PM • 353522 views
Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled
May 23, 07:29 PM • 14421 views

May 23, 07:29 PM • 14421 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026
May 23, 06:15 PM • 15517 views

May 23, 06:15 PM • 15517 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby
May 23, 05:58 PM • 20799 views

May 23, 05:58 PM • 20799 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 28631 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football
May 23, 02:47 PM • 31012 views

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31012 views
The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Sumy region: the enemy has intensified shelling of two communities, despite the announced evacuation, there are still more than 600 children here

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The number of enemy attacks on the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities has increased in the Sumy region, and an evacuation has been announced. 633 children remain in the communities, and about 2,300 residents in Bilopillia and Vorozhba.

Sumy region: the enemy has intensified shelling of two communities, despite the announced evacuation, there are still more than 600 children here

In the Sumy region, the number of enemy shellings of the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities has significantly increased, a mandatory evacuation has been announced here, while 633 children still live in the communities, and about 2,300 residents remain in Bilopillia and Vorozhba. This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The RMA stressed that residents of the settlements of the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities, where a mandatory evacuation has been announced, need to evacuate to preserve their health and lives.

We see that the number of shellings has significantly increased in these communities. The enemy is hitting houses of civilians with KABs and FPV drones. Only yesterday, a resident of the Bilopolska community was wounded. Therefore, we ask people to evacuate to safe places to protect themselves and their families

- emphasized Taras Savchenko, First Deputy Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The heads of the Bilopilska community, Yuriy Zarko, and the Vorozhbyanska community, Andriy Druzhchenko, reported that, according to their data, about 1,500 and 800 residents remain in the city of Bilopillia and the city of Vorozhba, respectively.

"There are 633 children living in the communities that are designated for evacuation today, which is 202 settlements," the RMA said.

"All children must be evacuated from dangerous areas," Savchenko stressed.

Residents of the border area were once again urged not to delay the evacuation.

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, a resident of the Bilopilska community born in 1949 was wounded yesterday as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike. During the day, from the morning of May 23 to the morning of May 24, Russian troops carried out almost 130 shellings of 35 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used MLRS and VOG drops from UAVs: more than 60 MLRS strikes; more than 40 VOG drops from UAVs. The enemy also carried out NAR missile strikes and UAV and FPV drone strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: a residential building and a civil infrastructure object were damaged in the Bilopilska community; a residential building was damaged in the Krasnopilska community.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
