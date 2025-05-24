Sumy region: the enemy has intensified shelling of two communities, despite the announced evacuation, there are still more than 600 children here

In the Sumy region, the number of enemy shellings of the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities has significantly increased, a mandatory evacuation has been announced here, while 633 children still live in the communities, and about 2,300 residents remain in Bilopillia and Vorozhba. This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The RMA stressed that residents of the settlements of the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities, where a mandatory evacuation has been announced, need to evacuate to preserve their health and lives.

We see that the number of shellings has significantly increased in these communities. The enemy is hitting houses of civilians with KABs and FPV drones. Only yesterday, a resident of the Bilopolska community was wounded. Therefore, we ask people to evacuate to safe places to protect themselves and their families - emphasized Taras Savchenko, First Deputy Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The heads of the Bilopilska community, Yuriy Zarko, and the Vorozhbyanska community, Andriy Druzhchenko, reported that, according to their data, about 1,500 and 800 residents remain in the city of Bilopillia and the city of Vorozhba, respectively.

"There are 633 children living in the communities that are designated for evacuation today, which is 202 settlements," the RMA said.

"All children must be evacuated from dangerous areas," Savchenko stressed.

Residents of the border area were once again urged not to delay the evacuation.

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, a resident of the Bilopilska community born in 1949 was wounded yesterday as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike. During the day, from the morning of May 23 to the morning of May 24, Russian troops carried out almost 130 shellings of 35 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used MLRS and VOG drops from UAVs: more than 60 MLRS strikes; more than 40 VOG drops from UAVs. The enemy also carried out NAR missile strikes and UAV and FPV drone strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: a residential building and a civil infrastructure object were damaged in the Bilopilska community; a residential building was damaged in the Krasnopilska community.