Subsoil and Investments in Ukraine: Kyiv to Host First International Forum United by Mining

On September 24, 2025, in Kyiv, the first annual international forum United by Mining will take place — an event that will bring together representatives of government, business, international organizations, and investors to discuss the future of Ukraine's resource economy.

The event is organized by the National Association of Mining Industry of Ukraine with the support of the Commercial Department of the US Embassy in Ukraine. The forum is also held with the support of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry — a reliable partner of Ukrainian business in the international arena.

General Partner — LLC "Holovynskyi Quarry", Strategic Partner of the forum – BGV Group Management. Among the official partners are NEQSOL Holding and Black Iron.

Against the backdrop of agreements signed between Ukraine, the USA, and the EU in the field of strategic raw materials and joint development of deposits, the forum will be a key event for launching new projects, presenting investment opportunities, and forming long-term partnerships in the mining, energy, construction, and metallurgical industries.

United by Mining is more than an industry forum. It is a platform for forming a new model of resource cooperation, where Ukraine is not only a raw material state but a partner that has the potential to shape the rules of the game in the global market.

The mission of the forum is to create a modern model of partnership between Ukraine and the world in the field of natural resources, based on trust, sustainability, and shared responsibility for the future.

Key goal of the forum:

To create an open platform for dialogue between government, business, investors, and international partners with the aim of

rethinking approaches to the development of Ukraine's resource potential;

modernizing the mining industry with a focus on innovation and sustainability;

attracting strategic investors and long-term capital;

improving the regulatory environment for an industrial breakthrough.

The forum will be an entry point for global capital into critically important sectors: lithium, titanium, gold, cobalt, graphite, tungsten, manganese, rare earth minerals, steel, cement, natural gas, oil, and others.

The forum program covers four key topics:

1) Strategic potential of Ukraine: launching the Reconstruction Fund and its role in the global supply chain.

2) Sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine in the context of European integration.

3) International partnership: mechanisms and successful cases of Ukraine in the critical minerals sector.

4) Defense hub. Synergy of the defense and mining industries to ensure Ukraine's national security.

High-ranking political leadership of Ukraine and partner countries, heads of leading Ukrainian and international companies are invited to the forum, including:

Anthony Pollak — Investment Expert, DFC (U.S. International Development Finance Corporation);

Denys Bashlyk — Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine;

Andriy Teliupa — Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine;

Oleh Hotsynets — Head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine

Anatoliy Amelin – Co-founder of the analytical center "Ukrainian Institute for the Future";

Andriy Brodsky — General Director and co-owner of LLC PCF "Velta";

Denys Alyoshin — Director of Strategic Development of LLC UkrLithiumMining;

Mauro Longobardo — General Director of “ArcelorMittal”

Pavlo Komarytskyi — General Director of Black Iron in Ukraine

Register and join to have the opportunity to communicate with industry leaders personally, get answers to questions, find new acquaintances that can grow into your profitable contracts. Exclusive excursions to mining enterprises will also be planned (by prior arrangement).

Terms of participation

The forum will be held exclusively in an offline format, in compliance with international safety standards for public events. The venue will be communicated personally to registered participants 48 hours before the event.

Pre-registration is mandatory, the number of places is limited.

All inquiries regarding participation, tickets, media accreditation, and partnership — by filling out the preliminary application via the link.

The cost of participation for one representative is UAH 20,000.

For questions regarding participation, partnership, or speaking, please contact: [email protected] Contact person: Olena Trytynchenko, +38 (067) 219 35 90