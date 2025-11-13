Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia, two crew members killed - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Karelia, killing two crew members. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost 428 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
A Su-30 crashed in Russian Karelia. 2 crew members died. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.
A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Prionezhsky district of Karelia. 2 crew members died. Emergency services went to the scene of the tragedy.
Addition
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost 428 aircraft.
According to Osint analysts, Russia could have lost 15 such aircraft in the Su-30SM modification.