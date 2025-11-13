Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia, two crew members killed - Russian media

A Su-30 crashed in Russian Karelia. 2 crew members died. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Prionezhsky district of Karelia. 2 crew members died. Emergency services went to the scene of the tragedy. - Russian media reported.

Addition

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost 428 aircraft.

According to Osint analysts, Russia could have lost 15 such aircraft in the Su-30SM modification.