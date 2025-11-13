$42.040.02
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia, two crew members killed - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Karelia, killing two crew members. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost 428 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

A Su-30 crashed in Russian Karelia. 2 crew members died. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Prionezhsky district of Karelia. 2 crew members died. Emergency services went to the scene of the tragedy.

- Russian media reported.

Addition

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost 428 aircraft.

According to Osint analysts, Russia could have lost 15 such aircraft in the Su-30SM modification.

