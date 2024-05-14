Strikes in Kharkiv: Russians hit the 10th floor of a high-rise building and a nearby garage

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes on Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-storey building in the city center. Currently, apartment-by-apartment checks are being carried out. In addition, the Russians hit garages on the territory of a residential building, causing fires. UNN reports this with reference to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov and the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

Getting into the 10th floor of an apartment building. There was no fire. Now we are going door-to-door and searching for possible victims - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

He also said that about 10 garages caught fire at the site of another hit.

According to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the 12-storey building and the area nearby were hit.

Specialists are working at the site. No information about the victims was received.

Mr. Syniehubov noted that the threat of repeated launches remains and urged citizens to stay in safe places.