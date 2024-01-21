ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Strike on the market in Donetsk: the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement

Strike on the market in Donetsk: the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101118 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces deny any involvement in the shelling of a market in Donetsk, blaming it on Russian troops. According to the local occupation authorities, 27 people were killed and 25 wounded in the shelling.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have commented on Russian statements about the shelling of a market in the temporarily occupied Donetsk, saying that the Ukrainian military was not involved in the attack. This is stated in a statement by the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the forces subordinate to the Tavria unit "in this case did not conduct combat operations with destruction means".

Russians are spreading information about a strike on a market in Donetsk. We responsibly declare that the forces subordinate to the Tavria military unit did not engage in combat operations with munitions in this case

the statement said.

The Defense Forces added that Donetsk is Ukraine, and Russia will have to answer for the lives of Ukrainians taken.

Addendum Addendum

The occupation authorities of Donetsk statedthat on the morning of January 21, the market in the Tekstilnyk neighborhood was hit, killing 27 people and injuring 25 others. The occupiers accused the Ukrainian military of the shelling.

Commenting on the shelling of Donetsk, Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the legitimate mayor of Mariupol, said that Russians continued to fire from residential areas, hiding behind civilians.

"Arrivals" in Donetsk: locals doubt that the city was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs21.01.24, 15:30 • 72515 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

