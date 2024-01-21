Strike on the market in Donetsk: the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have commented on Russian statements about the shelling of a market in the temporarily occupied Donetsk, saying that the Ukrainian military was not involved in the attack. This is stated in a statement by the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, UNN reports .

It is noted that the forces subordinate to the Tavria unit "in this case did not conduct combat operations with destruction means".

Russians are spreading information about a strike on a market in Donetsk. We responsibly declare that the forces subordinate to the Tavria military unit did not engage in combat operations with munitions in this case the statement said.

The Defense Forces added that Donetsk is Ukraine, and Russia will have to answer for the lives of Ukrainians taken.

The occupation authorities of Donetsk statedthat on the morning of January 21, the market in the Tekstilnyk neighborhood was hit, killing 27 people and injuring 25 others. The occupiers accused the Ukrainian military of the shelling.

Commenting on the shelling of Donetsk, Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the legitimate mayor of Mariupol, said that Russians continued to fire from residential areas, hiding behind civilians.

