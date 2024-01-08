Strengthening Ukrainian air defense will be the main topic of the NATO-Ukraine meeting - MP

The main topic of the next NATO-Ukraine meeting will be strengthening the national air defense system. This was reported by the press service of the parliament as stated by MP, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA Yehor Chernev, UNN reports.

The occupiers cannot advance on the battlefield, so they are increasingly focusing on the air component. So we need to respond to this and be prepared. First of all, we are talking about increasing the number of missiles for the systems we already have, and increasing the number of systems that will cover other parts of the Ukrainian sky - Yehor Chernev noted.

Details

According to Chernev, the results of the NATO-Ukraine meeting will be "as quick as the results of the Ramstein meetings." He noted that at meetings of this level, as a rule, they arrive with results, and during the event they are only formalized and announced.

At the same time, Chernev emphasized that Ukraine's partners may be affected by the discovery of missiles of foreign origin in Russia, as this poses a threat to the free world.

This situation may also affect South Korea's decision to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the MP added.

Recall

