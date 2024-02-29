russian law obliges all educational institutions to display their "tricolor". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

russia has decided to take new measures to establish its influence in the occupied territories. Starting September 1, all occupied kindergartens, schools, colleges, technical schools and universities will be obliged to display the official flag of the terrorist country.

Previously, flying the flag was voluntary and compulsory, and theoretically, directors had the right to refuse. So the Kremlin authorities decided to remove this "liberal" restriction.

