Stars of the series "The Magnificent Century" and "Ezel" appeared in court: what they are accused of

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 13999 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 21459 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 42864 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 100684 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 183831 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 166014 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 171731 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161869 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113378 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99798 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 76646 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 24644 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64066 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48880 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41333 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 328 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 1352 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 13999 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 146850 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 536904 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Hungary

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41336 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48884 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64073 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 58460 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 81603 views
Actual

The New York Times

Signal

TikTok

Telegram

The Guardian

Stars of the series "The Magnificent Century" and "Ezel" appeared in court: what they are accused of

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Halit Ergenç and Rıza Kocaoğlu were convicted of giving false testimony in the Gezi Park protests case. They were sentenced to prison terms, but the execution of the sentence was postponed.

Stars of the series "The Magnificent Century" and "Ezel" appeared in court: what they are accused of

Turkish movie stars Halit Ergenç, who played Sultan Suleiman in the TV series "The Magnificent Century," and Riza Kocaoglu, the hero of the TV series "Ezel," appeared in court for giving false testimony in a case related to the Gezi Park protests. Both actors received prison sentences, but the announcement of the verdict was postponed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Anadolu.

Details

According to the publication, the 24th Criminal Court in Istanbul sentenced famous actors Halit Ergench and Riza Kocaoglu in the case of false testimony in the investigation against manager Ayse Barym. Ergench received 1 year, 10 months and 15 days of imprisonment, and Kocaoglu - 1 year and 8 months.

During the hearing, Ergench insisted on his innocence.

Sincerity is a relative concept, we can pose friendly with many people in different places, or be insincere with those with whom we worked on the same project. One of the things I regret is not filing a counterclaim regarding the publication of my photos at the time. I answered everything I was asked

- he stated.

The judge, taking into account the "respectful attitude" of both defendants during the trial, reduced the terms of punishment. The court also postponed the announcement of the verdict, as Ergench and Kocaoglu had no previous convictions.

In his speech after the verdict, Ergench asked in surprise: "So, I gave false testimony?"

In response, the judge explained that the actors can appeal this decision.

Background

According to the indictment of the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office, Ergench and Kocaoglu, during interrogation as witnesses in the case of the events in Gezi Park, stated that they had no contact with the suspect in the case - actor Mehmet Ali Alabora. However, a report from the HTS database confirmed that during the protests in 2013, Ergench and Alabora actively contacted each other.

There were 12 messages in the form of calls and messages, and especially intensive communication during the period of protests

- stated in the prosecution notice.

It is also noted that there is evidence in the case of their presence together at protest rallies, including joint photographs. The prosecutor's office demanded from 2 to 4 years of imprisonment for both actors.

About 400 people detained in Istanbul at "unauthorized rallies" on May 102.05.25, 03:33 • 10459 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCultureCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Istanbul
Brent
$63.22
Bitcoin
$109,288.70
S&P 500
$5,891.79
Tesla
$354.63
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,327.30
Ethereum
$2,660.99