Starmer reveals terms of peace deal with Russia: what Britain demands
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that Russia should be included in a peace agreement, but cannot dictate security conditions. Britain will provide Ukraine with 1.6 billion pounds for the production of air defense missiles.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that a peace agreement for Ukraine must include Russia, but that does not mean it should determine security conditions.
He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.
"The agreement should include Russia. Of course, it will, but we cannot act as if Russia is dictating the terms of the security agreement before it is signed. Otherwise, there will be no progress at all," Starmer said.
Earlier, he said that European leaders had agreed to work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war.
Recall
Starmer announces £1.6 billion in aid to Ukraine for the production of air defense missiles.