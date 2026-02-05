Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name

$43.170.02
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10830 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 8074 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 10566 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 10213 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 8282 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10699 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18897 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29528 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22622 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 5440 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 6014 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 12601 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 13876 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 12444 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10835 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 45651 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 76082 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 76338 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 115158 views
UNN Lite
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 162 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 23483 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 13305 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 13134 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 16174 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Singer INEYA, a finalist of "The Voice of Ukraine," has for the first time published photos of her nine-month-old daughter, Emma. She also presented the song "Donya" (Daughter), dedicated to her child.

Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name

Ukrainian singer INEYA, who gained popularity thanks to the final of the 12th season of the show "Holos Krainy" and was also one of the participants of "SESTRA", took a special step in her personal life — the artist openly showed her daughter's face for the first time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

On social media, the performer published a series of warm photos with the little girl. Among them are shots taken immediately after the child's birth, as well as moments from everyday life that show how the baby changed and grew during the first nine months.

Along with this, INEYA revealed her daughter's name for the first time — the girl's name is Emma. According to the artist, the decision to share such intimate moments has symbolic meaning. It was during this period that she presented the song "Donya" (Daughter), which she created as a personal address to her child.

The composition conveys deep emotions related to the birth of a child, the tenderness of the first months of motherhood, and unconditional love that is difficult to express in words. The singer admitted that she wrote the song when her daughter was only two months old, and her whole world then revolved around little Emma.

It is known that INEYA (Inessa Hrytsaienko) became a mother on March 31 last year. She did not hide the joy of motherhood and regularly shared moments with her daughter, but deliberately refrained from showing her face publicly.

"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage03.02.26, 20:03 • 28517 views

Stanislav Karmazin

