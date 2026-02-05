Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name

Ukrainian singer INEYA, who gained popularity thanks to the final of the 12th season of the show "Holos Krainy" and was also one of the participants of "SESTRA", took a special step in her personal life — the artist openly showed her daughter's face for the first time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

On social media, the performer published a series of warm photos with the little girl. Among them are shots taken immediately after the child's birth, as well as moments from everyday life that show how the baby changed and grew during the first nine months.

Along with this, INEYA revealed her daughter's name for the first time — the girl's name is Emma. According to the artist, the decision to share such intimate moments has symbolic meaning. It was during this period that she presented the song "Donya" (Daughter), which she created as a personal address to her child.

The composition conveys deep emotions related to the birth of a child, the tenderness of the first months of motherhood, and unconditional love that is difficult to express in words. The singer admitted that she wrote the song when her daughter was only two months old, and her whole world then revolved around little Emma.

It is known that INEYA (Inessa Hrytsaienko) became a mother on March 31 last year. She did not hide the joy of motherhood and regularly shared moments with her daughter, but deliberately refrained from showing her face publicly.

