"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage

Ukrainian TV presenters Kateryna Osadcha and Yuriy Gorbunov are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. On the occasion of the anniversary, the couple decided not to limit themselves to congratulations, but also asked each other several funny and sometimes even awkward questions, UNN reports.

Thus, Yuriy admitted that Kateryna's "messiness" annoys him the most, and the presenter, in response, joked about men's remarks about the same mess. At the same time, the star couple emphasized that there are almost no serious conflicts in their family.

The topic of children also brought smiles. Horbunov noted that there were, allegedly, "few children" in the family, and Osadcha replied ironically, hinting that she dreams of new family achievements, but without increasing the family.

The presenter also recalled the wedding preparations, which coincided with the expectation of their son's birth. "Nine years of marriage. A lot or a little? Nine years ago, we were carefree, waiting for Ivan, who would be born in a few weeks, and did not suspect what trials awaited us. Now is the time when you hold on to your loved ones, in our family - it's us to each other. Happy anniversary to us! More to come (everything but children)," Osadcha wrote on Instagram.

