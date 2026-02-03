"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage

$42.970.16
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 6454 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 5190 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 15554 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 23203 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15230 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23307 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33616 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31484 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28734 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputyFebruary 3, 09:06 AM • 30014 views
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 8768 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 14656 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 14425 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 12519 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 12679 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 14584 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 58421 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 67674 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 51862 views
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 10 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 1466 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 7242 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 14784 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 30238 views
Heating
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film

"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Kateryna Osadcha and Yuriy Horbunov celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple shared details of their family life, including jokes about children and everyday moments.

"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage

Ukrainian TV presenters Kateryna Osadcha and Yuriy Gorbunov are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. On the occasion of the anniversary, the couple decided not to limit themselves to congratulations, but also asked each other several funny and sometimes even awkward questions, UNN reports.

Thus, Yuriy admitted that Kateryna's "messiness" annoys him the most, and the presenter, in response, joked about men's remarks about the same mess. At the same time, the star couple emphasized that there are almost no serious conflicts in their family.

The topic of children also brought smiles. Horbunov noted that there were, allegedly, "few children" in the family, and Osadcha replied ironically, hinting that she dreams of new family achievements, but without increasing the family.

The presenter also recalled the wedding preparations, which coincided with the expectation of their son's birth. "Nine years of marriage. A lot or a little? Nine years ago, we were carefree, waiting for Ivan, who would be born in a few weeks, and did not suspect what trials awaited us. Now is the time when you hold on to your loved ones, in our family - it's us to each other. Happy anniversary to us! More to come (everything but children)," Osadcha wrote on Instagram.

Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his junior30.01.26, 13:39 • 25267 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Social network
Marriage
Instagram