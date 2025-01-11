Stalin Museum in Georgia to spend $39 thousand on restoration of dictator's house

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125234 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132999 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168927 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110265 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162459 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87067 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128020 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126644 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84267 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98969 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168927 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179568 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126644 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128020 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142158 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133859 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151106 views
Actual
Stalin Museum in Georgia to spend $39 thousand on restoration of dictator's house

Stalin Museum in Georgia to spend $39 thousand on restoration of dictator's house

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28241 views

The Stalin Museum in Gori has announced a tender for the restoration of the house where the Soviet dictator was born. The renovation work is to be completed in 11 days and will include renovation of the roof, floor and other elements of the building.

The Stalin Museum in Gori will spend 109.5 thousand GEL (about 39 thousand dollars) to restore the house where the Soviet dictator was born. The State Procurement Agency has announced a tender, UNN reports, citing the Mtavari TV channel.

According to media reports, this house is the main exhibit of the museum. This is where the future "leader of nations" spent the first years of his life, when he, of course, had not yet made plans for mass repression. Nevertheless, the building remains a valuable artifact of studying the history of the Stalin family, the origin of which is still subject to hypotheses and controversy.

Under the terms of the tender, the contractor is to renovate the roof, floor, electrical wiring, doors, windows, and memorial plaques. The work is to be completed within 11 days after the contract is signed.

The media notes that the Stalin Museum in Gori offers a unique but controversial view of the Soviet leader. The exposition covers his journey from birth to death, but is often criticized for embellishing the image of the dictator and silencing the regime's crimes. In Georgia, there is an ongoing debate about how the museum should present history and how it affects visitors' perceptions of Stalin.

Add

Today, there are few of his admirers left in Georgia, mostly among the far right, who participate in anti-Western rallies, burn EU flags and demand rapprochement with Russia. Even 10-15 years ago, there were significantly more Stalinists - elderly supporters of the dictator gathered annually in Gori to praise his role in the industrialization of the USSR and the victory in World War II.

But in Stalin's hometown, attitudes toward him remain ambiguous. Busts and monuments erected by local communists after 2010 were regularly defaced by activists who painted them in bright colors.

According to the Caucasus Barometer 2024 study, almost 50% of the Georgian population has a negative attitude toward Stalin.

Scandal at Christmas: Icon with Stalin's image found in Georgia's capital08.01.24, 21:51 • 37825 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising