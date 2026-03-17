Stabbed a law enforcement officer and a military enlistment office employee - a man was detained in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, police detained a man who, during a document check, stabbed a law enforcement officer and a military TCC and SP officer. As a result of the injuries sustained, the police officer and the TCC and SP serviceman were hospitalized. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to UNN.

On March 17, the police department No. 1 of the Mykolaiv district administration received a report that during measures to notify citizens, a joint patrol of TCC and SP servicemen and police tried to check the documents of a man, but he refused to provide them. Behaving aggressively, he inflicted stab wounds on a law enforcement officer and a TCC and SP serviceman. As a result of the injuries sustained, the police officer and the TCC and SP serviceman were hospitalized. - the report says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers identified and detained the perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He turned out to be a 33-year-old local resident. The weapon of the crime – a knife – was also seized.

The investigators qualified the perpetrator's actions under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer or serviceman"). The detainee faces imprisonment for a term of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment. - law enforcement officers noted.

Recall

On March 13, near the settlement of Nyzhni Mlyny, a group of up to 20 people obstructed a notification group consisting of TCC and SP servicemen and police officers. According to the TCC, six civilians are subject to mobilization and are currently undergoing a military medical commission.