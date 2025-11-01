Speed limits changed in Kyiv and Dnipro on some sections: where restrictions apply

From November 1, the speed limit has been changed in some areas of Kyiv and Dnipro. In particular, in the capital, the speed limit for vehicles is changing from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in four sections, and in Dnipro, the speed limit is expected to change from 70 km/h to 50 km/h. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In accordance with the decisions of the Kyiv City Council and the executive committee of the Dnipro City Council, the period of validity of speed limits for vehicles exceeding 50 km/h is ending," Biloshytskyi said.

In Kyiv, the speed limit for vehicles is changing from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in four sections, namely:

Naberezhne Highway (from Poshtova Square to Naddniprianske Highway);

R. Shukhevych Avenue (from Pivnichnyi Bridge to Honore de Balzac Street);

Stepan Bandera Avenue (from Yordanska Street to Pivnichnyi Bridge);

Naberezhno-Rybalska Street (in the direction from Elektrykiv Street to Havanskyi Bridge).

In Dnipro, the speed limit from 70 km/h to 50 km/h applies to the following sections:

Naberezhna Zavodska Street, with the exception of sections: 200 m on both sides from the intersection with Pavlova Street; from the exit from the slag dump to the turn to Kaidatskyi Bridge; 50 m on both sides from unregulated pedestrian crossings in the area of intersections with Fatima Gafurova Street (SC "Ice Arena" and Metrobudivska Street);

Naberezhna Peremohy Street (from Yaruzhna Street to Kosmichna Street);

Zaporizke Highway (from Shynna Street to Aeroportivska Street);

Donetske Highway, from the intersection with Berezynska Street to road signs 5.49 (50) "Dnipro";

Soniachna Naberezhna Street, from the intersection with Liubarskoho Street to Samarskyi Bridge (with the exception of sections 50 m before unregulated pedestrian crossings on both sides);

Central Bridge;

Kaidatskyi Bridge;

Ust-Samarskyi Bridge.

On streets and roads where automatic traffic rule violation detection is carried out, automatic violation detection systems will be reconfigured to the currently permitted speed.

In particular, such systems operate:

in Kyiv — on Naberezhne Highway, 4;

in Dnipro — on Naberezhna Zavodska Street, 64 and Naberezhna Peremohy Street, 38-A.

