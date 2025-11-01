Speed limits changed in Kyiv and Dnipro on some sections: where restrictions apply

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:30 AM • 10349 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 21544 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
06:00 AM • 24065 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 29397 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 44568 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 39244 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35271 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36025 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30592 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 55414 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Trump declares Nigeria a "country of particular concern" over threat to ChristianityNovember 1, 02:14 AM • 9766 views
Powerful explosion at New Mexico's largest oil refinery: there are casualtiesNovember 1, 02:46 AM • 3758 views
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNSNovember 1, 03:18 AM • 15857 views
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - BloombergNovember 1, 03:55 AM • 5800 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to UkraineNovember 1, 05:40 AM • 11572 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 21568 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 106:00 AM • 24084 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 52592 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 55416 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 47925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Kyrylo Budanov
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Mykolaiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 10359 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 52592 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 35882 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 44468 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 76515 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Economist
Film
Social network

Speed limits changed in Kyiv and Dnipro on some sections: where restrictions apply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

From November 1, speed limits have been changed in Kyiv and Dnipro on some sections. In the capital, the speed limit has been reduced from 80 km/h to 50 km/h on four sections, and in Dnipro – from 70 km/h to 50 km/h.

Speed limits changed in Kyiv and Dnipro on some sections: where restrictions apply

From November 1, the speed limit has been changed in some areas of Kyiv and Dnipro. In particular, in the capital, the speed limit for vehicles is changing from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in four sections, and in Dnipro, the speed limit is expected to change from 70 km/h to 50 km/h. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In accordance with the decisions of the Kyiv City Council and the executive committee of the Dnipro City Council, the period of validity of speed limits for vehicles exceeding 50 km/h is ending," Biloshytskyi said.

In Kyiv, the speed limit for vehicles is changing from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in four sections, namely:

  • Naberezhne Highway (from Poshtova Square to Naddniprianske Highway);
    • R. Shukhevych Avenue (from Pivnichnyi Bridge to Honore de Balzac Street);
      • Stepan Bandera Avenue (from Yordanska Street to Pivnichnyi Bridge);
        • Naberezhno-Rybalska Street (in the direction from Elektrykiv Street to Havanskyi Bridge).

          In Dnipro, the speed limit from 70 km/h to 50 km/h applies to the following sections:

          • Naberezhna Zavodska Street, with the exception of sections: 200 m on both sides from the intersection with Pavlova Street; from the exit from the slag dump to the turn to Kaidatskyi Bridge; 50 m on both sides from unregulated pedestrian crossings in the area of intersections with Fatima Gafurova Street (SC "Ice Arena" and Metrobudivska Street);
            • Naberezhna Peremohy Street (from Yaruzhna Street to Kosmichna Street);
              • Zaporizke Highway (from Shynna Street to Aeroportivska Street);
                • Donetske Highway, from the intersection with Berezynska Street to road signs 5.49 (50) "Dnipro";
                  • Soniachna Naberezhna Street, from the intersection with Liubarskoho Street to Samarskyi Bridge (with the exception of sections 50 m before unregulated pedestrian crossings on both sides);
                    • Central Bridge;
                      • Kaidatskyi Bridge;
                        • Ust-Samarskyi Bridge.

                          On streets and roads where automatic traffic rule violation detection is carried out, automatic violation detection systems will be reconfigured to the currently permitted speed.

                          In particular, such systems operate:

                          • in Kyiv — on Naberezhne Highway, 4;
                            • in Dnipro — on Naberezhna Zavodska Street, 64 and Naberezhna Peremohy Street, 38-A.

                              Recall

                              A 27-year-old man from Vinnytsia became an anti-record holder for the number of unpaid fines for traffic violations - he has 1056 open proceedings.

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

                              SocietyAuto
                              Road traffic accident
                              Kyiv City Council
                              Dnipro
                              Kyiv