Spain hands over two medical armored vehicles to Ukraine

Spain has handed over two armored vehicles to Ukraine to provide medical care and evacuate patients. This was reported by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), UNN reports .

Details

The agency explained that the vehicles were being transferred in response to a request from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to the European Union under the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

These armored vehicles should be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes for evacuation of patients and medical aid.

According to the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the armored vehicles were adapted to meet medical needs before being sent to Ukraine.

Scholz calls on Europe to increase military support for Ukraine

Spain will continue to support Ukraine in its defense of peace and freedom for as long as necessary - emphasized Albares.

Addendum

The AECID emphasized that the volume of Spanish humanitarian aid to Ukraine over the past two years has exceeded 46 million euros. This is the largest amount of emergency response for one country for Madrid.

Recall

In January 2024, Spain will send a group of its military along with equipment to Slovakia. The Spanish group will be armed with Leopard tanks and helicopters, among other things.