South Korean President is being arrested in a fortified residence

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54750 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148885 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128236 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135800 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134513 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164702 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113967 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131463 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 130317 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130317 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 41795 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41795 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 100462 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100462 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 102696 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102696 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148887 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171967 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192414 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 181610 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181610 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 130317 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134734 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134734 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151901 views
South Korean President is being arrested in a fortified residence

South Korean President is being arrested in a fortified residence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20207 views

The Anti-Corruption Agency is preparing for a second attempt to arrest President Yun Seok-yol for attempting to impose martial law. The residence is heavily guarded by hundreds of armed guards and soldiers behind barricades.

South Korea's President Yun Seok-ol attempts to arrest in barricaded residence

South Korea's anti-corruption agency is preparing for a second attempt to detain President Yun Seok-yol, who is accused of attempting to impose martial law. The leader's residence is being heavily guarded, with barricades and hundreds of guards.

Reuters writes, UNN reports.

Details

The country's chief investigator promised to do everything possible to overcome the security checkpoint and detain the impeached leader. On Wednesday, protesters both in support of and against Yun gathered in the streets around the presidential complex, despite the freezing cold.

The day before, the court reissued a warrant for the president's arrest.

Security reinforces the residence

For a week, the Presidential Security Service (PSS) fortified the residence, wrapping it in barbed wire, setting up barricades and using buses to block access. The complex is located in a prestigious area of Seoul known as the “Korean Beverly Hills”.

Yoon is suspected of coup because of his attempt to impose martial law on December 3. This decision shocked the country and became the basis for the first arrest warrant for a sitting president in South Korea's history.

In addition, the president is undergoing impeachment proceedings in the Constitutional Court.

Objections of lawyers

On Wednesday, the president's lawyer, Yoon Kap-kyung, said that Yoon does not recognize the validity of the arrest warrant because it was issued by a court that did not have jurisdiction. He also emphasized that the Office for Investigation of High-level Corruption (CIO), which is investigating the case, has no authority over the current president.

Yoon Kap Kying also denied rumors spread by some parliamentarians that the president had left his official residence. He noted that he had personally met with Yoon at his home on Tuesday. According to the lawyer, these were “malicious” slanders aimed at discrediting the leader.

Preparing for a new assault

The head of the Office for Investigation of High-Level Corruption (CIO), Oh Dong-un, apologized on Tuesday for the failure of the first arrest attempt last week. The arrest failed after a six-hour standoff with hundreds of security guards and military personnel at the presidential compound. But he said they would do their best to successfully execute the warrant next time and guaranteed that it would be the last attempt.

He refused to disclose the validity of the new warrant, emphasizing the need to keep the arrest plans secret. Oh also did not deny the suggestion of some parliamentarians to use harsh measures to overcome the resistance of the guards, but did not specify what methods were being considered.

Possible scenarios

Local media report that the plan may involve the deployment of special police units, heavy equipment to destroy the barricades, and more than 2,000 police officers to neutralize the presidential guard.

If necessary, it can take up to three days. Shin Yul, an expert on political crises and professor at Myongji University, said that the police, in his opinion, have considerable experience in such tactical operations, so the second attempt at arrest is likely to be successful due to careful planning.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to avoid risks for the protesters, especially given the possibility of using weapons.

Last week, the CIO and the police were outnumbered by the presidential security forces, which included more than 200 armed guards and military personnel who provided security for the residence, a spokesman for the investigative body said.

Previously

South Korea's anti-corruption agency entered the residence of former President Yun Seok-yol to arrest him for attempting to impose martial law. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

