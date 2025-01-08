South Korean President is being arrested in a fortified residence

South Korea's President Yun Seok-ol attempts to arrest in barricaded residence

South Korea's anti-corruption agency is preparing for a second attempt to detain President Yun Seok-yol, who is accused of attempting to impose martial law. The leader's residence is being heavily guarded, with barricades and hundreds of guards.

Reuters writes, UNN reports.

Details

The country's chief investigator promised to do everything possible to overcome the security checkpoint and detain the impeached leader. On Wednesday, protesters both in support of and against Yun gathered in the streets around the presidential complex, despite the freezing cold.

The day before, the court reissued a warrant for the president's arrest.

Security reinforces the residence

For a week, the Presidential Security Service (PSS) fortified the residence, wrapping it in barbed wire, setting up barricades and using buses to block access. The complex is located in a prestigious area of Seoul known as the “Korean Beverly Hills”.

Yoon is suspected of coup because of his attempt to impose martial law on December 3. This decision shocked the country and became the basis for the first arrest warrant for a sitting president in South Korea's history.

In addition, the president is undergoing impeachment proceedings in the Constitutional Court.

Objections of lawyers

On Wednesday, the president's lawyer, Yoon Kap-kyung, said that Yoon does not recognize the validity of the arrest warrant because it was issued by a court that did not have jurisdiction. He also emphasized that the Office for Investigation of High-level Corruption (CIO), which is investigating the case, has no authority over the current president.

Yoon Kap Kying also denied rumors spread by some parliamentarians that the president had left his official residence. He noted that he had personally met with Yoon at his home on Tuesday. According to the lawyer, these were “malicious” slanders aimed at discrediting the leader.

Preparing for a new assault

The head of the Office for Investigation of High-Level Corruption (CIO), Oh Dong-un, apologized on Tuesday for the failure of the first arrest attempt last week. The arrest failed after a six-hour standoff with hundreds of security guards and military personnel at the presidential compound. But he said they would do their best to successfully execute the warrant next time and guaranteed that it would be the last attempt.

He refused to disclose the validity of the new warrant, emphasizing the need to keep the arrest plans secret. Oh also did not deny the suggestion of some parliamentarians to use harsh measures to overcome the resistance of the guards, but did not specify what methods were being considered.

Possible scenarios

Local media report that the plan may involve the deployment of special police units, heavy equipment to destroy the barricades, and more than 2,000 police officers to neutralize the presidential guard.

If necessary, it can take up to three days. Shin Yul, an expert on political crises and professor at Myongji University, said that the police, in his opinion, have considerable experience in such tactical operations, so the second attempt at arrest is likely to be successful due to careful planning.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to avoid risks for the protesters, especially given the possibility of using weapons.

Last week, the CIO and the police were outnumbered by the presidential security forces, which included more than 200 armed guards and military personnel who provided security for the residence, a spokesman for the investigative body said.

Previously

South Korea's anti-corruption agency entered the residence of former President Yun Seok-yol to arrest him for attempting to impose martial law.