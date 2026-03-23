Some residents of Odesa region left without electricity due to Russian attack

Due to a Russian attack, part of the Odesa district and one of Odesa's districts were left without electricity, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Part of the Odesa region, including the Peresyp district of Odesa, is without electricity. - the message says.

The company added that power engineers will begin restoration work immediately after the air raid alert ends.

Russia struck a bus stop in Odesa district, two people injured - Odesa Regional Military Administration