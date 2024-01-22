Soldier opens fire on fellow soldiers in Iran: four killed

In Iran, a soldier opened fire on fellow soldiers, killing four and injuring eight others. Reuters writes about this with reference to a report in the Iranian army, UNN reports.

Details [1

The incident occurred in the city of Kahrizak, ten kilometers south of Tehran.

The army said that the shooter probably had mental problems or opened fire due to "sudden and accidental rotation of the weapon.

AddendumAddendum

In July, an Iranian employee in a city 40 kilometers from Tehran also opened fire on fellow employees and then shot himself.

DIU says there is a threat of ballistic missile supplies to Russia from Iran