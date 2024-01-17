DIU says there is a threat of ballistic missile supplies to Russia from Iran

There is a threat of ballistic missile deliveries to Russia from Iran, as the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation is not coping with the plans. However, the GUR has not yet recorded Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. This was stated during a press conference by the representative of the GUR of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"There is such a threat (of ballistic missile supplies to Russia from Iran - ed.). The aggressor state's defense industry is not coping with the plans and there are shortages. There is a shortage of UAVs, shells for atrium systems, including missile weapons, including ballistic missiles," Yusov said.

He noted that Russia is trying to look for weapons in countries around the world that are "known to everyone.

"Is there a threat? There is a threat. There have been such requests and attempts during 2023, but so far no transfer or use (of Iranian missiles to Russia - ed.) has been recorded. But of course, this is something that Ukraine and our partners are monitoring," Yusov added.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal wrote that the Russian Federation plans to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, which would allow Moscow to target Ukraine's infrastructure more carefully.