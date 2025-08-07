$41.610.07
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21532 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52234 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68794 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59300 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 40006 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43148 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55491 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55561 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119578 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Publications
Solar Energy in Ukraine: A New Level of Efficiency with the Huawei Luna2000 Energy Storage System

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Despite the war, the destruction of energy infrastructure, and market instability, the renewable energy sector in Ukraine demonstrates impressive resilience.

Solar Energy in Ukraine: A New Level of Efficiency with the Huawei Luna2000 Energy Storage System

In recent years, we have observed a gradual but steady reorientation of enterprises towards their own energy supply, particularly through solar generation. The rising cost of electricity, the risks of outages, and the need for energy independence are stimulating businesses to invest not only in solar power plants but also in modern energy storage systems.

In 2025, one of the key trends in Ukrainian solar energy was the implementation of large-capacity energy storage systems (ESS - Energy Storage Systems). This is not about household solutions, but about intelligent commercial systems that allow enterprises to accumulate surplus electricity, use it during peak hours or in case of emergency outages, optimize electricity consumption, and balance loads. This has become especially relevant for enterprises in regions bordering the combat zone or having limited access to stable energy supply.

One of the most promising solutions of this class was the Huawei Luna2000 with a capacity of 215 kWh, which has already proven its effectiveness in Ukrainian realities. This system combines the latest technologies with scalability flexibility, a high level of safety, and a long service life. Its design is based on a modular principle, which allows adapting the system to the specific needs of the facility both at the design stage and during further operation.

Recently, one such system was successfully installed at a manufacturing enterprise. The first weeks of operation have already demonstrated its effectiveness: the system provides backup power for critical equipment, reduces the load on the grid during peak hours, and allows optimizing energy consumption in "day-night" mode. Thus, the enterprise not only reduced costs but also increased its energy autonomy.

Among the key advantages of Huawei Luna2000-215:

  • LFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology, which provides durability, stability, and a high level of safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
    • The intelligent energy management system (EMS) allows automatic optimization of battery charge/discharge depending on the consumption and generation schedule.
      • Ability to operate in "off-grid" mode, i.e., support autonomous operation of the facility in case of complete loss of external power.
        • High conversion efficiency (up to 98.5%) - minimal losses during charge and discharge.
          • Full compatibility with Huawei inverters and other PV system components, allowing the creation of a single, flexible energy management system.

            The official distributor of Huawei equipment in Ukraine is the company "Modern Energy", which implements comprehensive solutions for the supply and launch of solar generation and energy storage systems. Partnership with a global technology leader allows implementing the latest technologies in Ukrainian realities - quickly, professionally, and taking into account today's energy challenges. The geography of implemented projects covers all of Ukraine, from border regions to central production hubs.

            More and more Ukrainian enterprises realize that due to rising electricity prices and the risk of unstable supply, renewable energy sources along with storage systems are becoming a key priority and strategic necessity. And it is the integration of storage systems, such as Huawei Luna2000, that brings solar energy to a new qualitative level: flexible, economically viable, and maximally protected from external risks.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Business News
            Huawei
            Ukraine