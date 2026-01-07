Snow and black ice: forecasters warned of dangerous phenomena on January 7

On Wednesday, January 7, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate snow is expected in the western regions, significant snow in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia; the temperature during the day will be 2-7° below zero. At the same time, wet snow, sometimes with rain, will fall in most northern and Vinnytsia regions, sometimes ice, wet snow sticking, the temperature will be 0-5° below zero.

In the rest of the territory, moderate rains during the day; the temperature will be 0-5° above zero, in the southern part 3-8° above zero, in Crimea up to 11° above zero. Fog in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Poltava regions; ice on the roads in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions. The wind is north-easterly, in the south-east and east of the country southerly, 5-10 m/s - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, fog in the morning; ice on the roads. Air temperature 0°...-2°.

"Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic," warned forecasters to Kyiv residents and residents of the region.

