Snow and black ice: forecasters warned of dangerous phenomena on January 7

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 12661 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 25251 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 96183 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 153814 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 64593 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 80229 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 62327 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 84028 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 159267 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 63809 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.3m/s
92%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany may deploy its contingent to a NATO country bordering Ukraine – MerzJanuary 6, 07:37 PM • 5036 views
When developing security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump relies on conversations with Putin - KushnerJanuary 6, 07:38 PM • 4128 views
G7 Foreign Ministers to hold conference call today on Venezuela and UkraineJanuary 6, 07:53 PM • 9496 views
Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for alliesJanuary 6, 09:59 PM • 3666 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspection11:35 PM • 5750 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 37079 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 74287 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 159272 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 102537 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 159866 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 18503 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 38910 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 82662 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 75107 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 69967 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Snow and black ice: forecasters warned of dangerous phenomena on January 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

On January 7, cloudy weather with precipitation and dangerous phenomena is expected in Ukraine. Forecasters predict snow, wet snow, rain, black ice, and fog, which may complicate the work of enterprises and traffic.

Snow and black ice: forecasters warned of dangerous phenomena on January 7

On Wednesday, January 7, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate snow is expected in the western regions, significant snow in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia; the temperature during the day will be 2-7° below zero. At the same time, wet snow, sometimes with rain, will fall in most northern and Vinnytsia regions, sometimes ice, wet snow sticking, the temperature will be 0-5° below zero.

In the rest of the territory, moderate rains during the day; the temperature will be 0-5° above zero, in the southern part 3-8° above zero, in Crimea up to 11° above zero. Fog in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Poltava regions; ice on the roads in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions. The wind is north-easterly, in the south-east and east of the country southerly, 5-10 m/s

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, fog in the morning; ice on the roads.  Air temperature 0°...-2°.

"Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic," warned forecasters to Kyiv residents and residents of the region.

Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities05.01.26, 16:05 • 159272 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine